Santa Rosa police make DUI arrest after vehicle chase

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 1, 2019, 5:49PM
Updated 23 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Santa Rosa police say a suspected drunk driver fled from officers early Saturday morning on a stretch of city road where five people have been hit and killed by vehicles over the past year.

An officer tried to stop a Ford F-150 that was traveling southbound on Stony Point Road shortly before 2 a.m.

Instead of pulling over, the driver accelerated to over 50 mph as it crossed Occidental Road near Highway 12, according to a Santa Rosa Police Department news release. There have been three fatal crashes involving pedestrians and two involving bicyclists on Stony Point Road since July, including three deadly collisions near the highway overpass.

Officers said the vehicle drove on the shoulder of the road and wove through traffic as it continued south toward Todd Road. Police eventually detained two people who had been in the car after the vehicle turned onto Todd Road and stopped outside of a residence.

Alejandro Cruz-Ortiz, 29 of Santa Rosa, was arrested and faces several charges including driving under the influence, evading law enforcement and driving without a license, according to the news release. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and remained there as of Saturday afternoon, according to the jail’s online inmate roster.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine