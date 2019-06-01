Note to Press Democrat home delivery subscribers about delays on Saturday

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 1, 2019, 1:53PM
Updated 4 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

We apologize for the late delivery of Saturday’s newspaper, which was caused by problems with electrical components that rendered our printing press inoperable for approximately 3 hours. The issues have been resolved and our team remains focused on making deliveries to all subscribers in a timely manner.

In addition to the press problems Friday night, we have been experiencing issues with the phone system for our customer service number. We greatly appreciate your patience in accessing a representative as we work with our provider to resolve these issues. You can leave a voice mail at 707-575-7500 or email allaccess@pressdemocrat.com and our agents will get back to you as soon as possible.

We greatly appreciate your support of The Press Democrat and of local journalism.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine