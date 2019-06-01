Note to Press Democrat home delivery subscribers about delays on Saturday

We apologize for the late delivery of Saturday’s newspaper, which was caused by problems with electrical components that rendered our printing press inoperable for approximately 3 hours. The issues have been resolved and our team remains focused on making deliveries to all subscribers in a timely manner.

In addition to the press problems Friday night, we have been experiencing issues with the phone system for our customer service number. We greatly appreciate your patience in accessing a representative as we work with our provider to resolve these issues. You can leave a voice mail at 707-575-7500 or email allaccess@pressdemocrat.com and our agents will get back to you as soon as possible.

We greatly appreciate your support of The Press Democrat and of local journalism.