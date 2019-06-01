Woman dies after falling from Lake Tahoe-area waterfall while taking photos

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 1, 2019, 2:57PM
Updated 1 hour ago

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A woman plunged to her death down a Lake Tahoe-area waterfall after she slipped and lost her footing while taking photos, authorities said

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District said in a statement that the woman died Friday at Eagle Falls. Her identity was not available Saturday. The approximately 150-foot-tall waterfall overlooks Lake Tahoe.

Witnesses reported the young woman was too close to the edge, fire district spokeswoman Erin Holland said Saturday. There was no guardrail blocking access to the area.

The district said the woman’s death is “a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas.”

Holland said very cold water feeding the waterfall is moving extremely fast because of snowmelt from record snowfall in the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains.

