BoDean asphalt plant moving to Windsor, with aim to convert Santa Rosa site to housing

The owners of a prominent asphalt plant in central Santa Rosa are planning to move their business to Windsor, laying the groundwork for affordable housing to replace an industrial operation that the owners acknowledge no longer fits into a neighborhood the city has targeted for dense residential development.

BoDean Co. founders Dean and Belinda “Bo” Soiland said their new, larger site in Windsor is better suited for continued industrial use than the current site south of West College Avenue, where the city has taken a stronger regulatory stance in recent years as complaints have mounted from neighbors.

Paperwork to build the new plant will be submitted to Windsor officials in July, Dean Soiland said. The Soilands had not finalized plans for their Santa Rosa property, though planning work there could proceed on a parallel track to development of the new Windsor plant.

The Soilands have planned the move while rebuilding the Fountaingrove home they lost in the Tubbs fire.

“I think we’re used to having a lot of activity and projects,” said Dean Soiland, whose family is one of the largest players in the local construction materials sector. Bo and Dean Soiland own the asphalt plant separately from those other operations.

The planned move marks a significant departure of a prominent manufacturer from Santa Rosa and the proposed transformation of an island of industrial land into much-needed housing to match its present-day neighborhood.

The site on Maxwell Drive has hosted industrial operations since the early 1950s, according to the city, but BoDean’s operations there — dating to back to 2001 — have increasingly chafed against the concerns of the West End neighborhood.

Planning officials have wrangled with the company for years over upgrades to the facility, fueling one of the city’s longest-running recent legal feuds, only recently settled, largely in BoDean’s favor.

City leaders desperate for new housing will likely welcome the possibilities presented by the site, though Councilman Chris Rogers insisted that BoDean was not being forced out.

“I think we’ve hit a confluence where it’s in everybody’s best interest for BoDean to find another site,” Rogers said.

Rogers said he started talking with Dean Soiland about the future of the plant several months ago after Rogers made a critical remark about BoDean at a council meeting. A mutual friend in the construction industry from outside Santa Rosa stepped in, asking the two to broker a truce, Rogers said.

Dean Soiland credited Rogers and local architect Warren Hedgpeth with helping to put the housing plan in motion.

Hedgpeth has calculated that about 400 people could live in a new housing complex there, though he noted that his early designs are preliminary. He said he confirmed that a “socially conscious” Bay Area nonprofit, which he declined to identify, would be interested in redeveloping the land before calling Soiland and pitching the idea.

Hedgpeth also said that his preliminary sketches of housing on the BoDean site — featuring a central green space and areas for socializing — were not solicited by the Soilands and should not be considered final designs.

Last year, the company bought about 4.5 acres of the Santa Rosa plant property from a subsidiary of Germany’s HeidelbergCement, one of the world’s largest construction materials companies, Dean Soiland said.

The other two acres on the site, which BoDean rents to store asphalt material, are owned by Jerry and Arlene Fritsch, a Santa Rosa couple.