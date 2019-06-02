Santa Rosa man encounters a black bear outside his home

Jeff Hollis had seen bears before in Yellowstone National Park, but never in his Santa Rosa neighborhood and certainly not on his property.

He pulled into his driveway near Montecito and Alta Vista avenues about 11 p.m. Friday, returning from a bluegrass show in Petaluma, when his headlights flashed over something furry and running.

The gait as it sprinted away, and all that fur — Hollis was sure the animal was a black bear.

“I was pretty tired coming home from the concert, but when I saw it, it woke me up quicker than a cup of coffee,” Hollis said.

“I knew I wanted to scare it away, and the best way to do that was with my vehicle,” he said.

He accelerated and honked at the bear as it bolted, vaulting some rocks on its way into nearby brush.

He parked, got out of his car in the drive way and shouted at the animal. He could hear it running away, toward Brush Creek Road.

Hollis, a Sonoma State University graduate student and IT worker, said a neighbor with a henhouse had recently found some unusual feces, leading him to suppose the bear may have been snooping around, looking for a meal.

Montecito Heights is a hilly wooded area in northeast Santa Rosa, and wildlife is no stranger to the area. But seeing a bear in the city is uncommon.

The dashboard camera on Hollis’ Subaru Impreza was rolling when he pulled into his driveway, providing evidence that confirmed the fleeting encounter. He said he tried unsuccessfully Friday night to reach state Fish and Wildlife agents to report the encounter.

It is the latest sighting of a large predator well within Sonoma County’s largest city.

In late April, a mountain lion wandered into downtown before being captured near the Santa Rosa Plaza shopping mall. Last year, a black bear was spotted taking a Sunday morning stroll through city streets, and a mountain lion made a cameo in video footage taken of a Sebastopol backyard.

Hollis said he had seen deer on his property before and had heard of a mountain lion in the area more than 25 years ago. A neighbor who watched his video, Doug Chandler, recalled mountain lions and foxes being in the neighborhood north of the Flamingo Hotel. But Friday night’s sighting was remarkable.

“We’ve seen everything else up here, but a bear?” Chandler said. “Not in the 38 years I’ve been here.”

