From the first-ever airmail flight to a migrant labor camp, Hembree House offers look into Windsor’s past

The organization also depends on yearly fundraising events, grants, and private donations to keep the museum open. To donate money or historic items, call 707-838-4563. Both types of donations are tax deductible.

The Windsor Historical Society and Hembree House Museum has no paid staff, relying entirely on volunteers. At the moment, the organization is actively seeking a volunteer to handle social media. To learn more about volunteering, call the museum at 707-838-4563.

With its long, colorful and vibrant history, it’s not surprising that Sonoma County is home to more than a dozen museums that focus on the area’s past. Most are small, zeroing in on a defined subject area — or, as in the case of Windsor’s Hembree House Museum, a specific town.

“The great value of local museums,” said Steve Lehmann, president of the Windsor Historical Society, “is in touching the past and allowing visitors to see how their community fits into the greater world picture. That’s our aim at Hembree House.”

Windsor has a compelling past, and much of it can be explored at the Hembree House Museum.

Visitors can study arrowheads and mortar and pestles that belonged to local Native Americans and check out 19th-century household items and farm tools. They can learn about the town’s 1930s migrant labor camp and World War II prisoner-of-war camp — both were located on the museum’s grounds — and marvel over ancient photos.

More recent history is tackled, too, like the exhibit on a strain of LSD known as Orange Sunshine. More than 3.6 million tablets were produced in a local farmhouse in 1968-1969.

One of the museum’s great benefactors was George Greeott, a local farmer born in 1910. Greeott, who died at the age of 103, collected historic artifacts — many found while plowing his land — and donated them, along with more than $100,000, to the museum.

After retiring, Greeott took up art with passion and a sure hand. Among his excellent works at the museum are abstract wood sculptures that possesses a flowing, sinuous beauty.

Perhaps the most popular exhibit at Hembree House is devoted to Fred Wiseman, a daring Windsor resident who, in 1910, built his own biplane. The next year he flew the plane from Petaluma to Santa Rosa, carrying and subsequently delivering the first-ever airmail letter.

“I would say that virtually everybody who sees the display about Fred Wiseman is stunned,” said Lehmann. “Even if they already know that he flew the world’s first airmail letter, they don’t know that he taught himself to fly in Windsor, practicing takeoffs and landings at the Laughlin Ranch, or that he built that airplane in a tent at the Ranch. That was the first plane ever built in California.”

Born in 1875 in Santa Rosa, Wiseman took naturally to adrenaline-inducing activities created by new technologies. He liked bicycling, competed successfully in Stoddard-Dayton race cars, and in 1909 became interested in flying. Together with his friends J. W. Peters and D.C. Prentiss, he built the Wiseman-Peters biplane in 1909-1910 from scratch, modeled on his observations and photographs of the Wright Brothers’ plane (and others). He taught himself to fly and then started barnstorming around the west, earning money in flight exhibitions.

“Wiseman introduced flying to thousands of people in California, Nevada and beyond,” Lehmann said. “He is immensely important in the history of aviation.”

Wiseman is best known for his approximately 20-mile, February 1911 flight from Petaluma to Santa Rosa. He carried along a small stack of the local Press Democrat newspaper, groceries and three letters, including one from Petaluma’s postmaster, John Olmstead, to his counterpart in Santa Rosa, Hiram Tripp.

The flight was intended to be nonstop, but a breakdown required Wiseman to land and make repairs. By the time the airplane was fixed, it was too dark to fly. He took off again the next morning, never flying higher than 100 feet above the ground.