Sudan troops clear protest camp in assault, killing 13

KHARTOUM, Sudan — Security forces attacked the camp at the center of Sudan's protest movement, opening fire, torching tents and killing at least 13 people in an assault Monday that swept away the months-long sit-in demanding the military yield power, witnesses and protest leaders said.

Protesters were seen in videos posted online running through streets lined with tents, heads down and ducking as the sound of gunfire filled the air. Smoke rose from the sit-in, located outside the military headquarters in the capital, Khartoum.

One video showed policemen swarming around a protester sprawled on the pavement, beating him with sticks.

By mid-day, security forces controlled almost the entire camp, pushing out protesters and sealing off the area, two activists said. Other forces attacked similar sit-ins in Khartoum's sister city Omdurman and the eastern city of al-Qadarif, activists said.

The assault appeared to be a coordinated move to crush a protest movement that in April forced the military to remove Sudan's strongman, Omar al-Bashir, after 30 years of rule — and then stayed in the streets to keep up pressure on the generals who took his place.

"This is a critical point in our revolution. The military council has chosen escalation and confrontation," said Mohammed Yousef al-Mustafa, a spokesman for the Sudanese Professionals' Association, which has spearheaded the protests.

"Those are criminals who should have been treated like al-Bashir," he said. "Now the situation is either them or us, there is no other way."

For months, tens of thousands in the camp and other protest sites have been demanding a speedy transition to civilian rule.

Tensions have mounted as negotiations between protest leaders and military officials yielded little progress. The talks focus on the makeup of a transitional "sovereignty council" that would run the country for the next three years. Protesters demand the military have only limited involvement in the council, but the ruling generals have resisted relinquishing power.

The assault on the protest camp came a day before Muslims mark the Eid holiday ending the month-long fast of Ramadan.

Just over a week earlier, the head of the military council ruling Sudan, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, met with his two top allies, the president of Egypt and the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates. Those leaders backed al-Bashir's removal and have thrown strong support to the military council. They are also deeply opposed in general to street movements along the lines of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

The military's only comment on the morning assault came in televised remarks by Shams al-Deen al-Kabashi, the military council's spokesman.

He said the forces were targeting an area near the sit-in where authorities have alleged criminal activity takes place. He said people from there into the main protest site, leading to clashes. He did not say if the military's goal was to break up the entire sit-in camp.

Monday's attack began in the early morning.

Dura Gambo, an activist, said large numbers of troops had besieged the sit-in area and arrested protesters trying to leave. "They have used the heavy rain yesterday and moved in the early morning to disperse people," she said.

Amal al-Zein, another activist, said security forces set fire to the tents in sit-in area. "They are surrounding the sit-in from all directions," she said.

The Sudan Doctors' Committee said medical personnel and injured people were trapped in clinics in the area, and demanded that they be allowed to leave.