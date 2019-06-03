Girl, 7, gets 1,000 stitches after Southern California dog attack

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 3, 2019, 8:05AM

PERRIS — Authorities say 7-year-old girl needed 1,000 stitches after a dog bit her face during a visit to a private animal rescue in Southern California.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services said Saturday that the 2-year-old male Akita lunged and bit the girl at the facility in Romoland.

The girl was at the kennel with her family, hoping to adopt a dog.

KABC-TV reports the child is recovering after undergoing three hours of surgery.

Due to the severity of the attack, Animal Services is working to have the dog put down.

