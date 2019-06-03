West Santa Rosa domestic violence call prompts police search

Santa Rosa police officers flooded a westside neighborhood Monday morning searching for a possible domestic violence suspect, according to a police official.

Officers were called to Guerneville and Marlow roads about 8:30 a.m. for a report of domestic violence, said Sgt. Jeneane Kucker. There was no victim in the area and a possible suspect ran from the officer, who then called for a search.

About a dozen officers and sergeants participated in the search, joined by officers not busy on other calls and a police drone. No one was found and the effort wrapped up about an hour later.

The search occurred near Monroe Elementary School, which was out for summer break.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.