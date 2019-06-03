CHP: Speeding driver crashes on River Road

A speeding driver traveled into oncoming traffic on River Road Monday morning before crashing into a tree and ditch, according to initial CHP reports.

The 9:20 a.m. crash happened near Forestville, just west of Trenton Healdsburg Road. It wasn’t clear whether another vehicle was involved.

Traffic was temporarily restricted to one lane as firefighters, paramedics and CHP officers responded to the crash. It appeared one person was being taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, according to initial reports.

Callers reported seeing the driver speeding just before the crash.

The CHP is investigating.

