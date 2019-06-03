Woman who died in plunge off Lake Tahoe-area waterfall identified

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 3, 2019, 10:01AM

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Authorities have identified a woman who plunged to her death while snapping photos from a Northern California waterfall overlooking Lake Tahoe.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 35-year-old Dina Espinosa was in a pool at Eagle Falls on Friday when she slipped while reaching for a branch.

Witnesses say she was too close to the edge.

Authorities say she was swept away in the fast-moving waters. The water cascades about 150 feet (45 meters).

Rescuers later recovered her body.

Sheriff's Sgt. Anthony Prencipe said Monday that Espinosa was from Benicia, California.

According to a GoFundMe page, Espinosa was a mother of three children.

Eagle Falls is in Emerald Bay State Park on the western shore of Lake Tahoe, a few miles from South Lake Tahoe, California.

