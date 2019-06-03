Ukiah police seek help in suspected child abuse case

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 3, 2019, 11:19AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Ukiah police said a 74‑year‑old woman is under investigation on suspicion of injuring a child in her care.

Detectives arrested Audrey Joyce Hernandez in May after determining a girl in her care had significant suspicious injuries, police said in a news release. Hernandez was taking care of five children, ages 4 to 15.

The children were taken by Mendocino County Child Protective Services workers once the investigation started May 7, authorities said.

Detectives conducted multiple searches and found evidence to suspect child abuse, police said. Hernandez was arrested May 23 on suspicion of felony inflicting corporal injury to a child and four counts of misdemeanor child abuse. She was booked into Mendocino County Jail on $65,000 bail.

Police asked anyone with information for the case to call 707‑463‑6262.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine