Ukiah police seek help in suspected child abuse case

Ukiah police said a 74‑year‑old woman is under investigation on suspicion of injuring a child in her care.

Detectives arrested Audrey Joyce Hernandez in May after determining a girl in her care had significant suspicious injuries, police said in a news release. Hernandez was taking care of five children, ages 4 to 15.

The children were taken by Mendocino County Child Protective Services workers once the investigation started May 7, authorities said.

Detectives conducted multiple searches and found evidence to suspect child abuse, police said. Hernandez was arrested May 23 on suspicion of felony inflicting corporal injury to a child and four counts of misdemeanor child abuse. She was booked into Mendocino County Jail on $65,000 bail.

Police asked anyone with information for the case to call 707‑463‑6262.

