Sheriff: Man on West County Regional Trail exposes himself to women

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 3, 2019, 1:21PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who exposed himself to two women and acted lewdly toward a third as they used a popular west county biking and walking trail.

Two women contacted deputies last weekend to say a man pulled his pants down and exposed himself as they jogged or bicycled along the West County Regional Trail near Forestville, the Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a news release. One incident happened Saturday and the other Sunday, both midmorning.

The third woman also called Sunday to say she’d seen a man rubbing his groin over his clothes as she jogged in the area of Green Valley Road.

Deputies said they searched the trail Sunday and saw a man they believed was the suspect, but he was about 150 yards away and ran at the sight of law enforcement. The sheriff’s helicopter joined the search, but the man wasn’t found.

That stretch of trail connects Graton to Forestville.

Officials asked anyone with information to call detectives at 707‑565‑2185. They also urged women not to use the trails alone.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine