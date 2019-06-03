Sheriff: Man on West County Regional Trail exposes himself to women

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who exposed himself to two women and acted lewdly toward a third as they used a popular west county biking and walking trail.

Two women contacted deputies last weekend to say a man pulled his pants down and exposed himself as they jogged or bicycled along the West County Regional Trail near Forestville, the Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a news release. One incident happened Saturday and the other Sunday, both midmorning.

The third woman also called Sunday to say she’d seen a man rubbing his groin over his clothes as she jogged in the area of Green Valley Road.

Deputies said they searched the trail Sunday and saw a man they believed was the suspect, but he was about 150 yards away and ran at the sight of law enforcement. The sheriff’s helicopter joined the search, but the man wasn’t found.

That stretch of trail connects Graton to Forestville.

Officials asked anyone with information to call detectives at 707‑565‑2185. They also urged women not to use the trails alone.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.