California releases new air quality guidelines for schools, no threshold set for closures

Months after toxic smoke from Butte County’s Camp fire spread into the Bay Area and led to widespread school closures and questions about health risks for kids, the state has released air quality guidelines to prepare districts for future wildfires.

Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg made the announcement Tuesday in Sacramento, following months of meetings with state education leaders and air quality experts. The new guidelines outline how school districts should handle recess, physical education classes, athletic practices and scheduled sporting events, depending on the air quality index posted on the Environmental Protection Agency’s website AirNow.gov.

However, the recommendations don’t provide districts with a threshold number on the air quality index for when they should close campuses, a decision state officials say needs to be made locally.

“These guidelines are intended to spark a local conversation between school districts, public health officers, air districts and the community,” McGuire said during a press conference.

After smoke from the Camp fire moved into the North Bay last fall, districts were encouraged by the Sonoma County Office of Education to close schools when the Air Quality Index reached 275, about three-quarters of the way into the “very unhealthy” level. That angered some parents, who argued those standards exposed children to dangerous conditions.

The index measures air pollution on a scale of zero to 500, and air considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, is at the 101-150 range, according to the EPA.

In March, the county Office of Education revised its guidelines, which now are similar to the state’s.

A chart released by McGuire’s office doesn’t have numbers listed, but levels that correspond with the air quality index are color-coded. For example, air considered unhealthy for sensitive groups falls into the orange level, which recommends sensitive individuals “exercise indoors or avoid vigorous outdoor activities.”

At the red level, which corresponds with an air quality index level of 151-200, the state recommends sensitive students remain indoors and others avoid rigorous outdoor activities for recess and P.E.

If the air quality is worse, the state says districts may close schools on a site-by-site basis.

“It’s a relatively new phenomenon to be able to have the intensity, the blanketing of wildfire smoke for so many days during the summer and fall months here in California,” McGuire said. “It has become crystal clear that our districts in this state, in the name of student health, need to be able to have these guidelines …"

Steve Herrington, Sonoma County superintendent of schools, said he commended Sen. McGuire and his team’s efforts to provide guidelines after local education leaders voiced the need for them last fall.

“These guidelines reflect expertise from multiple state agencies. They provide valuable information and direction that schools can use, in collaboration with their local air quality district, to ensure that they take the most appropriate steps to ensure student wellbeing,” Herrington said in an interview.

The most common concern for students when skies are smoky is asthma and respiratory conditions, said Kurt Karperos, deputy executive officer at the California Air Resources Board.

Tung Le, executive director of the California Air Pollution Control Officers Association, acknowledged there were no “numbers or discrete data” provided in the guidelines.

“There are a lot of different considerations that need to be taken into account — where the population centers are, where the schools are located," Le said.

Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Diann Kitamura last November voiced the need for guidance from state officials and air quality experts. All 40 Sonoma County school districts closed schools at one point, and some did so for weeks. School leaders need the support when making safety decisions, she said.

“The state guidelines are very similar to the guidelines developed by Sonoma County. This consistency is helpful and supports the difficult decision we have to make about air quality and school activities,” Kitamura said.

You can reach Staff Writer Susan Minichiello at 707-521-5216 or susan.minichiello@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @susanmini.