Agents shoot, kill man at California-Mexico border crossing

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 4, 2019, 7:49AM

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents shot and killed a man who refused to stop at California's border with Mexico.

San Diego police say the shooting took place Monday night in a secondary vehicle inspection area near the San Ysidro Port of Entry. Police say the suspect's vehicle was blocked and the suspect opened fire on the officers.

KNSD-TV obtained video showing gunfire erupting as cars wait in line to get into the U.S.

Border Patrol agents are heard yelling, "Get down, everybody get down!" At least a dozen shots can be heard.

The officers returned fire and the suspect was hit. CBP officers and fire-rescue attempted life-saving measures, but he did not survive.

His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

None of the seven officers involved was injured.

