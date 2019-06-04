Two earthquakes strike The Geysers

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 4, 2019, 8:47AM

Official earthquake watchers reported two moderate shakers Monday evening in The Geysers area, one that registered a magnitude 3.9, according to the US Geological Survey.

The two were close to time and location. They struck at 6:44 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. First the magnitude 3.9 quake followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake, the agency reported.

The first one was centered four miles northwest of Cobb and was nearly two miles deep. The second was centered just over three miles southwest of Cobb and struck close to the surface.

Eighty people reported to the USGS in an online poll they’d felt the first one. That was followed by 17 people telling the agency they’d felt the second one.

The quakes struck in the Mayacamas Mountains, inside Sonoma County but close to the Lake County line. The Geysers geothermal fields historically see frequent earthquakes.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

