San Francisco to pay $400,0000 for fatal police shooting

SAMANTHA MALDONADO
ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 4, 2019, 8:43AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco will pay $400,000 to the mother of a black man who was fatally shot by five police officers to settle a lawsuit over his death.

Gwendolyn Woods is the mother of Mario Woods, a 26-year-old man who was suspected in a stabbing and shot by police in 2015. She filed a lawsuit days after his death seeking monetary damages from the city.

The shooting of Woods was caught on video. Protests ensued and Police Chief Greg Suhr resigned. An autopsy found Woods was shot 20 times, many from behind, and had drugs in his system.

Details of the settlement are included in the agenda for Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, though the board will vote on the agreement later.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine