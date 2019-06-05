Healdsburg approves plan to enforce park fees, land dedications on all housing projects

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 4, 2019, 9:09PM
Updated 17 hours ago

The Healdsburg City Council tightened rules this week that require housing developers to set aside land for public parks or, as an alternative, pay fees to fund parkland acquisitions.

The fees, allowed under state law, became a point of contention in the community in January when a city study revealed Healdsburg had failed to collect the funds on housing projects for at least six years. It is not clear how many builders avoided the parks requirement, which was designed to allocate land and money to upgrade the city’s existing neighborhood park system or create new public open spaces.

The updates to the city’s ordinance will ensure Healdsburg maintains its ratio of 5 acres of park space to 1,000 residents. The action, approved Monday, will no longer permit developers to meet the parks requirement by creating private open spaces.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

