Ukiah woman suffers major injuries in Mendocino County Highway 101 crash

A Ukiah woman was seriously injured after the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed into a pole and went down a steep embankment off Highway 101 in Mendocino County, the CHP said.

The 7:20 p.m. crash south of Laytonville brought down a telephone line, setting off a second collision and closing down a northbound section of the highway for two hours. It’s not clear what caused Robert Neubert of Ukiah to drive his 1994 Nissan Pathfinder off the highway, CHP said.

The SUV left the roadway near Twin Pine Road, hit a utility pole and landed on its roof about 50 feet down a steep embankment.

Passenger Lila Chafin, 27, of Ukiah, was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with possible major injuries and was in fair condition at the hospital on Tuesday. Neubert, 42, went to Howard Memorial Hospital in Willits with possible minor injuries.

The telephone line attached to the pole fell onto the highway and about 20 minutes later a northbound driver came along and hit it, apparently causing minor damage to the 2008 F‑450 truck. That driver wasn’t injured, CHP said.

The CHP said alcohol or drugs didn’t appear to be a factor. The crash remained under investigation.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

.