Healdsburg names two planning commissioners amid criticism over appointment process

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 7, 2019, 6:27AM

The Healdsburg City Council passed over a well-known businessman for the city’s Planning Commission as questions arose about the ties between the business community and several council members, with some residents voicing concerns over a lack of transparency in the vetting process.

The council voted 5-0 on Monday to appoint two longtime residents, Kevin Deas, 29, who has a background in construction, and Howard Brunner, 72, a professional land surveyor, to four-year terms to the Planning Commission. Council members opted not to install Will Seppi, 44, president and CEO of Costeaux French Bakery, based in Healdsburg.

The decision came after several members of the public questioned the connection between business leaders, Seppi among them, and Mayor David Hagele and Councilwoman Evelyn Mitchell. Seppi has made contributions, including hosting campaign events, on behalf of each, according to campaign finance records.

After the public testimony, Councilman Joe Naujokas urged the council to steer clear of potential conflicts of interest.

“If we’re talking about transparency and we’re talking about legitimacy, if I had to choose I’d rather not have someone who has such deep economic interests into that downtown dynamic,” Naujokas said at the meeting. “He (Seppi) has been a very vocal proponent of tourism and tourism-supported businesses. Whether you like it or not, his family’s well-being is tied to having a lot of that foot traffic. So I hesitate.”

The comments came in a strained discussion over the appointment process for the Planning Commission, which makes key land-use decisions on development projects. Following public testimony, the council settled on Deas and Brunner.

Seppi said by phone Thursday he was disappointed not to be selected for the commission, a post that he applied for. He said the council landed on two great choices regardless.

He said critics were maligning the business community and its motives.

“The business community is the bedrock of any community,” he said. “It’s important to have that understanding of sales tax, jobs. ... And I think there’s some incremental education that needs to go on to help create a more informed council up there.”

Hagele, who owns a commercial real estate business, and Mitchell, who runs a management and accounting consulting firm, are widely seen as the more conservative members of the City Council, with ties to the regional business community.

They made up the subcommittee that recommended Planning Commission candidates to the full council. They named Seppi in the top two of three choices for the appointments.

Hagele dismissed claims of a potential conflict of interest in overseeing the review and appointment process, stating the idea had not occurred to him. Seppi’s donations to Hagele’s 2016 campaign were reported as food contributed for a campaign event, valued at $413. Brandy Seppi, his wife, was shown as making an in-kind donation of the same amount. The limit on individual contributions to council candidates in Healdsburg is $500.

“It wasn’t even a thought. That wasn’t even a consideration,” Hagele said in an interview. “People think I’m pro-business to the detriment of Healdsburg, and I flat-out reject that. It’s really disappointing to hear that. I try to do what’s in the best interest of the city of Healdsburg.”

In a council meeting last month, Hagele nominated himself and Mitchell to the Planning Commission subcommittee. In the name of efficiency, Hagele said, he overruled Naujokas’ request that the subcommittee include a different council member, or pursue a different model for selecting among 10 candidates for two open spots on the seven-seat Planning Commission.

Hagele’s predecessor, former mayor Brigette Mansell, spoke during Monday’s public comment period, pointing to the importance the commission plays in shaping the city of about 12,000 residents. She suggested that Hagele and Mitchell were counting on a rubber-stamp process to install their top two choices, including Seppi.

“If you want to build trust, you need to bring in a more inclusive process,” said Mansell, a member of the council from 2014 to 2018. “It’s not about tonight. I’m trying to protect the very people that you may nominate tonight and make sure that those are perceived candidates that were given a fair opportunity and they weren’t put in for different ‘reasons.’ ”

Another speaker, Marilyn Joyce, a longtime Healdsburg resident and environmental advocate, called Hagele’s control over the nomination process a “blatant power grab.”

The mood on the dais Monday night was tense following the discussion, with council members clearly rattled in what is typically a calm and collaborative setting.

Mitchell, when it came time to make the recommendations, read off prepared documents, referencing the qualifications that led her and Hagele to select Deas and Seppi as their top two choices, and to include Brunner as a third option.

Mitchell received $250 in contributions from Seppi in her 2018 campaign, records show. She said she was troubled by the allegations of impropriety leveled at her and Hagele, and defended their process as widely accepted in corporate circles for selecting executives.

“It seems a little odd to bring this up at this point, but nevertheless here we are,” Mitchell told her fellow council members. “We really approached our interviews we think very methodically and carefully, and without bias.”

Vice Mayor Leah Gold had called for the council to reexamine the method for choosing planning commissioners before the final candidates were named.

Having missed the May 6 council meeting, she was overlooked for a role on the recommending subcommittee, and also wondered how Hagele had come to nominate himself and Mitchell.

“He kind of created this issue by the way he handled it,” she said in an interview. “It looked odd, that he named himself and another council member and didn’t discuss it. I think that might have been the source of why people were sensitized to the issue.”

The council agreed to revisit its appointment process with input from staff members in the fall.

Councilman Shaun McCaffery, who said he has long been friends with Seppi, a fellow Rotary Club member, saw no issues with the review and appointment process. Through his own independent interviews, he landed on the same three individuals for the Planning Commission, though in a different order that favored Brunner and Deas.

Mitchell noted at the meeting that Brunner had himself called out a potential conflict of interest that could prevent him from serving on the commission. His surveying firm works for the city, but council members deemed the matter manageable and appointed him anyway.

Seppi said the idea that his appointment could present a possible conflict had not crossed his mind.

His relationships are a product of living in a small town where many people frequently cross paths, he said.

“There’s a ton of overlap, which creates a strong community and great dialogue,” Seppi said. “That also makes Healdsburg a very special place. You can walk into the store or the bank and you try to know your neighbor. That’s helped contribute to the overall success that we’ve enjoyed.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

