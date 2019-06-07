Healdsburg names two planning commissioners amid criticism over appointment process

The Healdsburg City Council passed over a well-known businessman for the city’s Planning Commission as questions arose about the ties between the business community and several council members, with some residents voicing concerns over a lack of transparency in the vetting process.

The council voted 5-0 on Monday to appoint two longtime residents, Kevin Deas, 29, who has a background in construction, and Howard Brunner, 72, a professional land surveyor, to four-year terms to the Planning Commission. Council members opted not to install Will Seppi, 44, president and CEO of Costeaux French Bakery, based in Healdsburg.

The decision came after several members of the public questioned the connection between business leaders, Seppi among them, and Mayor David Hagele and Councilwoman Evelyn Mitchell. Seppi has made contributions, including hosting campaign events, on behalf of each, according to campaign finance records.

After the public testimony, Councilman Joe Naujokas urged the council to steer clear of potential conflicts of interest.

“If we’re talking about transparency and we’re talking about legitimacy, if I had to choose I’d rather not have someone who has such deep economic interests into that downtown dynamic,” Naujokas said at the meeting. “He (Seppi) has been a very vocal proponent of tourism and tourism-supported businesses. Whether you like it or not, his family’s well-being is tied to having a lot of that foot traffic. So I hesitate.”

The comments came in a strained discussion over the appointment process for the Planning Commission, which makes key land-use decisions on development projects. Following public testimony, the council settled on Deas and Brunner.

Seppi said by phone Thursday he was disappointed not to be selected for the commission, a post that he applied for. He said the council landed on two great choices regardless.

He said critics were maligning the business community and its motives.

“The business community is the bedrock of any community,” he said. “It’s important to have that understanding of sales tax, jobs. ... And I think there’s some incremental education that needs to go on to help create a more informed council up there.”

Hagele, who owns a commercial real estate business, and Mitchell, who runs a management and accounting consulting firm, are widely seen as the more conservative members of the City Council, with ties to the regional business community.

They made up the subcommittee that recommended Planning Commission candidates to the full council. They named Seppi in the top two of three choices for the appointments.

Hagele dismissed claims of a potential conflict of interest in overseeing the review and appointment process, stating the idea had not occurred to him. Seppi’s donations to Hagele’s 2016 campaign were reported as food contributed for a campaign event, valued at $413. Brandy Seppi, his wife, was shown as making an in-kind donation of the same amount. The limit on individual contributions to council candidates in Healdsburg is $500.

“It wasn’t even a thought. That wasn’t even a consideration,” Hagele said in an interview. “People think I’m pro-business to the detriment of Healdsburg, and I flat-out reject that. It’s really disappointing to hear that. I try to do what’s in the best interest of the city of Healdsburg.”