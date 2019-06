Wings Over Freedom Tour lands in Santa Rosa

The 30th anniversary Wings Over Freedom Tour landed at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport on Monday.

The vintage planes included on the tour, honoring World War II veterans, are on display through Wednesday. Included in the group is a B-17, one of only nine in flying condition in the United States.

Tickets prices start at $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

For more information, go to www.collingsfoundation.org.