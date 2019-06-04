Pedestrian hit by car, injured in west Santa Rosa

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 4, 2019, 2:01PM
Updated 8 hours ago

A pedestrian was rushed to a Santa Rosa hospital early Tuesday afternoon after getting hit by a vehicle, according to emergency dispatch reports.

The collision occurred just before 1 p.m. on Lance Drive and Guerneville Road in west Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa police and fire officials responded to the crash. An ambulance took the injured person to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Further details weren’t immediately available Tuesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

