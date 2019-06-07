American Airlines launches Dallas/Fort Worth-to-Sonoma County service

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 6, 2019, 5:45PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Wine Country’s connection to the burgeoning North Texas travel and dining scene just grew a little stronger, as first direct flights between Dallas/Fort Worth International and Sonoma County started Thursday afternoon.

Carol Sakamoto, 75, of Plano, Texas, waited on the start of the new American Airlines route for months. She was among the first passengers on the inbound Embraer 175 jet that touched down at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport around 12:45 p.m. It was one of her three annual trips to Santa Rosa to visit her sister.

“I celebrated when I heard about it. I bragged a little bit about it to my friends,” said Sakamoto, who booked the three hour, 45-minute flight not long after the route was announced in December. “Our whole family is just excited. We will definitely come more often I think. We’ll probably double it.”

Airport officials marked the occasion with bunches of red, blue and white balloons in the terminal and gate area in a nod to the colors of the flag for the Lone Star State. Some staff members also dressed the part to welcome Texas travelers.

“I decided to do a little something different today,” said longtime Sonoma County Airport Manager Jon Stout, who donned lizard-skin boots, blue jeans and a cowboy hat on the day. “I thought about the spurs, but then I figured TSA would have a fit.”

The new route for American Airlines, the world’s largest carrier, comes after rival United Airlines launched daily nonstop service to Denver in March, marking the most significant eastward link yet to a major air travel hub.

The new flights are part of a push over the past decade to increase service and destinations for Sonoma County’s airport, which expects to see nearly 500,000 passengers in 2019, up from 440,000 last year.

Alaska Airlines, the main carrier, offers daily flights within California and to Portland and Seattle, and Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines offers seasonal trips to Minneapolis-St. Paul and Las Vegas. American added a seasonal flight to Los Angeles International Airport last month, bolstering its lineup after launching service to Phoenix-Sky Harbor International in February 2017.

“The new flight to Dallas/Fort Worth offers our customers in Santa Rosa convenient, easy connections around the world, including access to our new seasonal service to Dublin and Munich through our largest hub,” Kyle Mabry, vice president of sales for American Airlines’ western division, said in a prepared statement. “And we’re looking forward to welcoming more visitors to explore Wine Country with daily service.”

American’s newest Sonoma County flight means local travelers can now connect to three of the company’s nine hubs across the country, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Dallas, and to 130 domestic and international cities. The 76-seat flights are initially intended to be seasonal, but could be extended or made year-round if passenger loads are consistently at or near-capacity as both legs were Thursday, Stout said.

Mike and Alicia Manson, of Fort Worth, are among those hoping the service is offered year-round. The couple have been part-time residents in Healdsburg for eight years. They hadn’t realized Thursday was the very first flight, but were the first two off the westbound leg to collect a goodie bag, and were thankful for the shorter travel time instead of stepping off a plane in San Francisco to hop a car or shuttle to the North Bay.

“We’re 10 minutes away from home. We love it,” said Alicia Manson.

Area businesses, including those in the region’s wine and tourism business, stand to gain from the route to Texas’ No. 3 and No. 5 most populated cities, and access to the nation’s fourth-busiest airport. A past Sonoma County Airport study showed direct and indirect benefits including 70 additional jobs and $23 million in annual revenues for the local economy from each new flight.

Jack and Ann Seifrick, husband and wife owners of Cast Wines in Geyserville, were longtime Dallas residents before opening their winery off Dry Creek Road in 2014. They estimate they still take more than 40 round-trip flights to Dallas each year to see friends and family, and to meet with investors. They look forward to the smoother, more convenient travel experience.

“It is a huge benefit to give Texans and everyone else connecting through DFW direct access to Sonoma County,” said Jack Seifrick. “We hope it gets great use and expands to more flights throughout the year. So many guests are discovering that the Wine Country is truly a year-round destination, especially if you take out the several hours of having to travel through SFO.”

To celebrate her daughter’s last day of school before summer, Lena Spence, 32, booked two seats for her and 3-year-old Tessa on the first eastbound flight to see family in Dallas. Tessa brimmed with excitement, ready to roll her seafoam green luggage adorned with owls to the plane and prepare for takeoff. Her mother appreciated the ease of being dropped off by her husband a short distance from home, making for an easy and early start to the weekend.

“It’s so nice, especially with kids,” she said. “I literally live 3 miles away … and away we go to catch a plane. We travel a lot, so this is super convenient. It beats going to San Francisco or Oakland, definitely.”

