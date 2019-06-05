Police: Ukiah man hit by car on purpose

A 26-year-old Ohio man was arrested Monday, suspected of running over another man who made a sexual comment to his girlfriend, Ukiah police said.

Kyle Yarnell hit at a fast speed a 27‑year‑old Ukiah man with his silver Subaru about 12:30 p.m., and then drove away, police said in a statement.

Officers found the injured man on Brush Street, being tended by paramedics. The man suffered neck and head injuries, as well as bruises and cuts, and was reported to be in critical condition, police said.

Police found Yarnell’s Subaru with a caved in windshield nearby on Ford Road. Officers spoke to Yarnell and his girlfriend who said the Ukiah man, who was walking in the area, made a sexual comment to her. She told her boyfriend, and the couple then drove around searching for the man before finding him on Brush Street, police said.

Yarnell was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked into Mendocino County Jail on $30,000 bail.

Officers asked anyone with information to call 707‑463‑6262.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.