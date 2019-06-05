Sonoma Valley teen stabbed by three suspects, identities unknown

A 17-year-old from El Verano was stabbed Monday afternoon by three unknown assailants, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at 3:45 p.m. to a report of a stabbing victim at Sonoma Valley Hospital, the Sheriff’s Office reported. They met with the teen and he said that he had been walking to Caselli’s Market in Sonoma when a passing vehicle described as a “gray cube style car” stopped and three men inside asked him if he was a gang member.

The car drove away before the teen could respond, and he continued on his way to the market, according to the Sheriff’s Office. When he reached the 19000 block of Bay Street the car pulled up again and a man got out of the right passenger side and attacked the teen. The driver and passenger in the rear seat exited the vehicle and stabbed him several times and stole $5 from him, the press release said.

The teen returned home and was transported to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

The suspects were described in the press release as in their late teens and early 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s investigations unit at 707-565-2185.

