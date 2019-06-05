Power outages hit Rohnert Park, delay SMART

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 4, 2019, 8:29PM
Updated 8 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Two overlapping power outages hit Rohnert Park Tuesday evening, knocking out power for about 1,500 customers, according to the utility’s website.

One began at 6:09 p.m. and affected 683 customers, while the other started at 6:39 p.m. and affected 775 customers, the utility reported. Both were expected to be resolved before 10 p.m.

One outage hit the north side of the city, while the other hit the west side, and PG&E’s online map showed some overlap between the two. No cause was reported on the website, and PG&E representatives did not return calls for comment Tuesday.

One of SMART’s four trains was delayed by about 25 minutes Tuesday evening due to a traffic signal being out in Rohnert Park, according to SMART spokeswoman Jeanne Belding. All trains were back on schedule as of 8:30 p.m., she said.

Rohnert Park’s Department of Public Safety issued a Nixle alerting residents that power was out in parts of the city Tuesday evening, but said there was “no emergency at this time” due to the outage.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine