Power outages hit Rohnert Park, delay SMART

Two overlapping power outages hit Rohnert Park Tuesday evening, knocking out power for about 1,500 customers, according to the utility’s website.

One began at 6:09 p.m. and affected 683 customers, while the other started at 6:39 p.m. and affected 775 customers, the utility reported. Both were expected to be resolved before 10 p.m.

One outage hit the north side of the city, while the other hit the west side, and PG&E’s online map showed some overlap between the two. No cause was reported on the website, and PG&E representatives did not return calls for comment Tuesday.

One of SMART’s four trains was delayed by about 25 minutes Tuesday evening due to a traffic signal being out in Rohnert Park, according to SMART spokeswoman Jeanne Belding. All trains were back on schedule as of 8:30 p.m., she said.

Rohnert Park’s Department of Public Safety issued a Nixle alerting residents that power was out in parts of the city Tuesday evening, but said there was “no emergency at this time” due to the outage.

