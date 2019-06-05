Bear spotted in Rohnert Park

A black bear spotted in a Rohnert Park neighborhood early Wednesday then was tracked as it scaled fences, making its way out of town, said Rohnert Park police.

A caller reported seeing the bear about 5:30 a.m. in the area of Sonoma Mountain Village, in southeast Rohnert Park, said police Sgt. Jerrod Marshall.

The caller said it appeared to be headed for the “L” neighborhood and Sgt. Adam Strongman went looking, finding the animal in the middle of Lancaster Drive.

“The bear was not aggressive whatsoever. It was kind of walking around. It continued jumping fences and went west toward Cotati,” Marshall said. “It was a nice little black bear, between 150‑200 pounds.”

No issues were reported. Rohnert Park police put out a public alert to let people know it was out there. They recommended no one approach the animal but call police at 707‑584‑2612 if spotted. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife also was alerted.

Bears have been showing up in public of late, including one chased off a Santa Rosa driveway by a resident last weekend and one captured on campus at the University of Davis on Tuesday. And last month a mountain lion wandered into downtown Santa Rosa and camped out front of Macy’s at the Santa Rosa Plaza before it was captured and relocated.

