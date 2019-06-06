Sonoma County schools superintendent testifies before House on wildfire impacts, asks for increased recovery funds

The Sonoma County schools superintendent appeared before a Congressional committee Wednesday, urging for more federal funding for schools and mental health resources for students and staff affected by wildfires.

Superintendent Steve Herrington testified on the financial, emotional and physical impacts the 2017 wildfires had local schools and children during a U.S. House Committee on Education and Labor hearing on schools’ response and recovery in the wake of natural disasters.

“In my 46 years as an educator, I have responded to numerous floods and earthquakes. But I have never seen a natural disaster take such a toll on an educational community as did the Tubbs fire,” said Herrington, who testified alongside education officials from Florida, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, places that are recovering from typhoons or hurricanes.

Herrington asked lawmakers for portable structures that schools can use after fires, more time for districts to spend recovery grant funds and for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse schools that set up community shelters. He also urged the committee to create federal standards for school disaster response, as well as guidelines for reopening campuses after wildfires.

“You need to reopen schools as soon as possible because it gives children a sense of security,” Herrington told the committee.

His requests appeared to resonate with committee members, who followed up his testimony with questions about how schools made up for lost time and how other western states can prepare schools for wildfires.

“As climate change continues to intensify, the federal government’s responsibility to provide school communities with resources to recover from natural disasters is more important now than ever before,” said Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, committee chairman and delegate of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Insurance companies paid Sonoma County schools over $7.1 million to cover losses and damages after the 2017 wildfires.

The Cotati-Rohnert Park school district received $12,219 in financial assistance from a federal grant, Herrington said. Sonoma County public and private schools also received more than $2 million in grants from the federal Emergency Impact Aid program, according to the California Department of Education.

Herrington suggested lawmakers extend the time for schools to use grant money and give states the flexibility to repurpose unused dollars.

“Schools and districts must work concurrently with their insurance provider, FEMA and state and federal government partners to determine how and when expense will be reimbursed — without clear defined limits and few assurances. This can result in a lack of certainty and unused funds,” Herrington said.

And there’s the post-fire mental health challenges.

Nearly 3,000 Sonoma County students are dealing with stress, anxiety, depression, behavioral problems or decreased academic performance as a result of the wildfires, and about 400 teachers reported mental health concerns due to fires as well, according to a survey conducted last month by the county Office of Education.

Herrington told the house committee that mental anguish in schools is exacerbated when toxic smoke billows in the skies from other fires, as the Camp Fire did in November.

“Teachers reported kindergarten children crying and running inside after seeing the smoke while on the playground. Staff and parents were equally stressed,” Herrington said in his written testimony.

“Schools would welcome any financial assistance that the federal government could provide in order to fund sustained counseling and mental health support for a minimum of three years,” Herrington added.

You can reach Staff Writer Susan Minichiello at 707-521-5216 or susan.minichiello@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @susanmini.