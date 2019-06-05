Services are Saturday for WWII pilot, POW Darrel Shumard

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 5, 2019, 4:19PM
Updated 19 hours ago

The life and service of Sebastopol resident Darrel Shumard, a World War II fighter pilot and prisoner of war, will be celebrated on Saturday.

A memorial service with military honors will begin at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Rosa. It is open to the public.

Shumard died April 7 at the age of 97.

The native of Illinois went into the U.S. Army Air Corps following Imperial Japan’s attack on American forces on and near Oahu. He trained to fly the Republic P-47 Thunderbolt.

On Valentine’s Day of 1945 he was flying over Germany on his second mission of the day when a collision with a second U.S. plane caused him to bail out before his P-47 crashed.

He was a prisoner of war until liberation shortly before the surrender of Nazi Germany.

Shumard continued to fly as a civilian until shortly before his death. He was a prominent member of the Santa Rosa-based Pacific Coast Air Museum, and was cheered at many gatherings of combat veterans.

