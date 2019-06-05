'60 Minutes' journalist Scott Pelley to speak in Santa Rosa

"60 Minutes" journalist and former "CBS Evening News" anchor Scott Pelley will discuss his new book in Santa Rosa on Wednesday night.

Pelley, a 30-year news veteran, will speak with KSRO host Pat Kerrigan about "Truth Worth Telling" at the Flamingo Conference Resort & Spa (2777 4th Street, Santa Rosa).

In the book, Pelley, shares stories from his long career, including 9/11 and from frontlines around the world.

Pelley recently made news of his own, telling CNN he was replaced on "CBS Evening News" because he "wouldn't stop complaining to management" about a "hostile work environment" in the news division. He held the job from 2011-2017. CBS News released a statement disagreeing with Pelley.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

For tickets ($37 with book, $20 without) and more information, go to sonomacountyspeakerseries.com or www.eventbrite.com.