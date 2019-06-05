'60 Minutes' journalist Scott Pelley to speak in Santa Rosa

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
June 5, 2019, 11:35AM
Updated 3 hours ago

"60 Minutes" journalist and former "CBS Evening News" anchor Scott Pelley will discuss his new book in Santa Rosa on Wednesday night.

Pelley, a 30-year news veteran, will speak with KSRO host Pat Kerrigan about "Truth Worth Telling" at the Flamingo Conference Resort & Spa (2777 4th Street, Santa Rosa).

In the book, Pelley, shares stories from his long career, including 9/11 and from frontlines around the world.

Pelley recently made news of his own, telling CNN he was replaced on "CBS Evening News" because he "wouldn't stop complaining to management" about a "hostile work environment" in the news division. He held the job from 2011-2017. CBS News released a statement disagreeing with Pelley.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

For tickets ($37 with book, $20 without) and more information, go to sonomacountyspeakerseries.com or www.eventbrite.com.

