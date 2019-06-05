Sonoma County DUI checkpoint coming Friday

CHP officers will operate a Sonoma County DUI checkpoint Friday night.

The state law enforcement agency will run the checkpoint from 6 p.m. to midnight. The location won’t be released in advance, but it will be along a county roadway where traffic violations have occurred.

Such checkpoints involve stopping hundreds of drivers to check for valid driver’s licenses and whether drivers are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Typically at law enforcement checkpoints, several people get cited for not having a valid license and a few people get arrested on suspicion of DUI. Various Sonoma County law agencies hold checkpoints throughout the year, often during holidays.

