Sonoma County DUI checkpoint coming Friday

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 5, 2019, 1:05PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

CHP officers will operate a Sonoma County DUI checkpoint Friday night.

The state law enforcement agency will run the checkpoint from 6 p.m. to midnight. The location won’t be released in advance, but it will be along a county roadway where traffic violations have occurred.

Such checkpoints involve stopping hundreds of drivers to check for valid driver’s licenses and whether drivers are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Typically at law enforcement checkpoints, several people get cited for not having a valid license and a few people get arrested on suspicion of DUI. Various Sonoma County law agencies hold checkpoints throughout the year, often during holidays.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine