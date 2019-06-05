CHP investigating fatal crash near Napa

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 5, 2019, 2:01PM
Updated 48 minutes ago

The CHP Wednesday was investigating a fatal crash on a west Napa Valley roadway.

The Napa County Coroner’s Office was called to the 11:45 a.m. report of a crash involving a pickup on Dry Creek Road near Orchard Avenue. Dry Creek Road is in the hills west of Highway 29 and northwest of Napa.

Further details weren’t available early Wednesday afternoon. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

