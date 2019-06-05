Tell us: What wild animals have you spotted in Sonoma County?

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 5, 2019, 3:13PM
Updated 4 hours ago

A mountain lion wanders around a Santa Rosa shopping center.

What sounds like the beginning of a children's movie has become fairly common in Sonoma County. Besides the young mountain lion that meandered around Macy's in Santa Rosa, two bears were recently spotted in residential neighborhoods.

We want to know what animals encounters you've captured on night vision cameras or your cellphones. (We'll also mention wildlife experts do not recommend getting too close to wild animals.)

Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with the photo, where and when you took it, what town you are from and a few sentences about how you reacted.﻿

