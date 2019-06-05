Dublin reverses decision, flies pride flag

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 5, 2019, 2:55PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN FRANCISCO — A Northern California city is flying the pride flag over City Hall after council members initially rejected the idea.

Shawn Kumagai, a city council member in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Dublin, introduced a resolution last month calling on the city to recognize June as pride month and fly the pride flag.

The council agreed to recognize pride month but rejected the flag proposal, saying the city would need to first create a policy about flying non-official flags.

The decision led to protests outside City Hall and a petition calling on the city to fly the flag that gathered more than 800 signatures.

KQED News reports Wednesday that Dublin officials immediately raised the rainbow flag after a meeting Tuesday night. It will fly until July 3.

___

Information from: KQED-FM.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine