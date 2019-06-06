Mexican church leader still its 'apostle' after rape arrest

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexico-based La Luz del Mundo church said Wednesday that its leader and "apostle" Naasón Joaquín García, who was arrested in California on charges of human trafficking and child rape, remains the spiritual leader of the group, which claims 5 million followers in 58 countries. It also strongly denied the charges.

"We believe these accusations are defamation and slander of our international director, the apostle of Jesus Christ," said church spokesman Silem García, who is not related to Joaquín García. "His position as apostle of Jesus Christ was given to him by God, and for life, and he continues to lead the church."

Joaquín García and a follower of the church, Susana Medina Oaxaca, 24, were arrested on Monday after landing at Los Angeles International Airport.

Joaquín García, 50, and three co-defendants face a 26-count felony complaint with allegations that range from human trafficking and production of child pornography to rape of a minor. The charges detail allegations involving three girls and one woman between 2015 and 2018 in Los Angeles County.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra scheduled a news conference in Sacramento on Thursday to urge additional victims to come forward.

The fundamentalist Christian church, whose name translates to The Light of the World, was founded in 1926 by Joaquin García's grandfather. His father also led the church and was the subject of child sex abuse allegations in 1997, but authorities in Mexico never filed criminal charges.

The accusations were particularly painful for a church that has tried to cultivate an image for its law-abiding, hard-working, conservatively-dressing people in Mexico — a country where it claims about 1.8 million followers. Its male members favor suits and short hair, and female members wear veils that cover their hair and modest dresses. There are about 1 million U.S. members.

"We have always encouraged prayer, honesty," said Mexico City church member Ruben Barrera. "Look at the way we dress, it is very honest, the haircuts, the way the women dress. We practice what we preach."

Barrera said that based on his knowledge of Joaquín García's life, he believes the accusations are "categorically" false.

The church has itself been the subject of discrimination in Mexico, in part because it has recruited significantly from Mexico's lower classes and because many in the predominantly Roman Catholic Country are suspicious of religious minorities.

But in the western city of Guadalajara where it is based, housewives seek out Luz del Mundo followers to work as maids, because of their reputation for honesty. When asked why the church has so many well-appointed temples in Mexico, García, the spokesman said "that is because the faithful" — many of whom are construction workers — "are the ones who do the construction."

Around 1,000 worshippers gathered at the headquarters of La Luz del beginning in Guadalajara beginning Tuesday evening to pray for Joaquín García as he was held in Los Angeles on $25 million bail. Religious services were held hourly in its white, wedding cake-like cathedral.

Nicolás Menchaca, another spokesman, said the church trusts the justice system in California: "We believe they will do their job and that they will arrive at a favorable conclusion."

Another follower, Alondra Ocampo, 36, was arrested in Los Angeles County and fourth defendant, Azalea Rangel Melendez, was at large. Initial court appearances for some or all of those in custody were expected Wednesday afternoon. It was not immediately clear whether the defendants had attorneys.