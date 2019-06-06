Four injured in west Santa Rosa park gang shooting

An investigation into gang-related gunfire Wednesday evening at a busy Santa Rosa public park that wounded four people, including a child, continued Thursday but no arrests have been made, according to Santa Rosa police.

Three of the victims — a boy, 11, and two men, 45, and 20 — were at the park to play soccer and were shot by a gang member who’d had a brief altercation with a 21‑year‑old park visitor, police said.

Witnesses said the boy had just finished soccer practice and that the 45‑year‑old man was a coach.

The 21-year-old targeted by the gunman remained in the hospital in stable condition with life-threatening injuries, Santa Rosa police Lt. Ryan Corcoran said. Police initially didn’t know about a fourth victim until the 20-year-old man sought medical treatment hours after being wounded.

The innocent bystanders were treated for survivable injuries, said Corcoran. Whether they remained hospitalized Thursday wasn’t clear.

The gunfire erupted about 7:35 p.m. on the edge of Jacobs Park, next to Lincoln Elementary School, in west Santa Rosa. Hundreds of people were gathered there for youth soccer practice and adult scrimmages.

The 21‑year‑old, on the West Ninth Street sidewalk, and at least one passenger in a dark‑colored SUV, exchanged gang‑related comments, Corcoran said.

The driver then started to leave but stopped near the intersection of West Ninth Street and Link Lane. A passenger got out and walked aways down the sidewalk “and took at least 10 shots at the intended target, got back in the vehicle and fled southbound on Link Lane, out of the area,” Corcoran said.

The other victims were somewhere in the area of the sidewalk, the lieutenant said.

Gunfire sent bystanders ducking for cover behind a row of cars parked along the street.

The player and coach hit by gunfire were part of the Black Oaks Soccer Club, said Francisco Vallejo, president of the club, who was at the park but left just before the shooting. Both were about 30 feet away from the gunman, he said.

They were recovering from surgery Thursday morning for leg wounds, Vallejo said.

The club was canceling all practices at the park until they are able to find an alternate venue, a move that impacts about 150 children, he said.

“We don’t want to go back to go back to that field,” Vallejo said. “This shooting is a wake‑up call for everybody.”

The intended victim was not affiliated with the soccer club, Vallejo said.

Dozens of people were interviewed during the night and “detectives are actively pursuing leads,” Santa Rosa police Capt. John Cregan said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

