Man finds body on rock in Gualala River

The body of a man was found Wednesday night on a rock in the middle of the Gualala River along remote Stewarts Point‑Skaggs Springs Road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday about 8 p.m., a man called the Sheriff’s Office to report the discovery, directing responders to an area just east of the intersection with Annapolis Road. Deputies found the body but couldn’t retrieve it during the night due to the steep ravine leading to the water and its location in the middle of the river, said sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum. A deputy remained at the scene overnight and efforts Thursday were underway to recover the body.

The body appeared to have been there for several days and the CHP is investigating whether the man could have been involved in a May 27 crash in the same area or whether his death was unrelated, said CHP Officer David deRutte.

In that crash, a pickup tumbled down the ravine and landed on its roof in the water. The badly injured driver somehow got out of the crushed cab and made his way up to the roadway, walking about one mile before finding someone to help him.

The driver, Samuel Coria, 48, of Gualala told CHP officers there was no passenger in his vehicle, deRutte said. A search of the area by officers and firefighters turned up no signs of a second person.

No vehicle was found Wednesday night and the death wasn’t due to a second crash, deRutte said.

Check back for updates.

