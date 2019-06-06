Spark from hammer, metal stake caused the Ranch fire in 2018, California’s largest ever

Cal Fire announced Thursday that last year’s Ranch fire was ignited by a scattered spark or hot metal fragment created when a Potter Valley rancher hammered a large metal stake into a yellow jacket hole on a dry, hot hillside above his home.

The result was the largest wildfire in California history — a conflagration that consumed more than 641 square miles of landscape as it raced across the Mendocino line into Lake County and the Mendocino National Forest, eventually spreading into Colusa and Glenn counties, as well.

A firefighter, Draper Fire Department Battalion Chief Matthew Burchett, was killed fighting the blaze. The fire destroyed or damaged 280 structures.

Together with the 49,000-acre River fire, which began an hour later near Hopland, the 410,203-acre inferno became known as the Mendocino Complex.

According to a 20-page investigative report released Thursday, the July 27 incident unfolded when a rancher whose name was redacted from the document went to erect a shade cloth above some ground water tanks on his ranch at 5400 East Highway 20 because the last one had blown down and the water was too hot for the livestock it served.

He told Cal Fire investigator Eric Bettger that he was preparing to put up the sun shade when he agitated an underground yellow jacket’s nest, Bettger wrote.

Being allergic to bees, he waited about an hour to allow the insects to stop swarming. Then he took a claw hammer and quickly pounded a 24-inch concrete stake 10-to-12 inches into the ground before he smelled smoke and realized a tall, 2-to-3-foot grasses had begun to burn nearby, the report said.

It was about 100 degrees out, and the 2-by-2-foot patch of flames spread quickly to the large shade cloth lying on the ground and continued to grow, despite his frantic efforts first to try to shovel dirt onto it, and then use a kinked up hose to get water onto the flames.

