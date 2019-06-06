WWII airplane owned by Benovia Winery flies over Normandy

Before dawn Thursday in France, three members of the family that owns Sonoma County’s Benovia Winery busied themselves preparing to join a historic, aerial salute to the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

The airport at Caen was a bustle of activity — special security measures were in effect because Air Force One was there, having transported President Donald Trump.

At last, Benovia co-founders Joe Anderson and Mary Dewane and their son, Jake Anderson, boarded their World War II vintage transport airplane, “The Spirit of Benovia.”

Pilot Jeff Coffman lifted off and found his place in the largest formation of military versions of the DC-3 airliner to fly over Normandy since the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France on June 6, 1944.

“The Spirit of Benovia,” a C-53 Skytrooper, will continue on to Germany to take part also in observances of the 70th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift. Anderson took his restored, 1942 aircraft to the observances to honor all who served in World War II, including his late father and two uncles.

