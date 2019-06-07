CHP searching for person of interest in Lake County murder

Lake County CHP released a photo Thursday of a man they’re searching for in connection with a February murder investigation.

Investigators are trying to identify the man, who they say is a person of interest but not a suspect, to speak with him about the circumstances surrounding the death of Patrick Weber. The 41-year-old Santa Clarita man’s body was found with a gunshot wound on Highway 20 near Walker Ridge Road.

“I’m hoping that the public will be able to help us out and help us identify this guy so we can have a chat with him and see what he saw,” said CHP Officer Jake Slates.

Marijuana was found in Weber’s car, but investigators have not yet determined if he was legally licensed to transport it, Slates said.

In February, Weber’s wife, Angela Weber, told Lake County News that her husband worked in the commercial marijuana business and had left town on a “trim run” before his murder.

Anyone with information should call CHP at 707-467-4000.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.