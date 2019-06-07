Mendocino County deputies search for man suspected in shooting

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday it is searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in a Ukiah shooting earlier this week.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a shooting near North State Street and Empire Drive. A man, later identified as Christopher Bayard, 36, of Ukiah, approached a vehicle, shot a 46-year-old man inside the vehicle and then fled on foot, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“At this time, Bayard’s current whereabouts are unknown and he is considered to be armed and dangerous,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Bayard is a white male, about 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes and dark facial hair, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 707-463-4086.

