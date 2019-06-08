Dogs internalize their owners’ moods, study finds

Is your dog stressed out? Maybe you’re the one who needs a belly rub.

New research finds that throughout a dog’s life, the stress levels of a canine and his or her human tend to rise and fall together. In fact, stress in a dog appears to be more closely linked to the stress of its owner than it to the dog’s own temperament.

In the 15,000 years that humans and dogs have lived together, dependence and mutual affection have deepened our bond. And science has long established that “emotional contagion” between us and our canine pets is very real.

The new study, published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports, is the first to find that this contagion is not fleeting. It also suggests that a dog owner’s mental well-being shapes the pet’s emotional health in a uniquely powerful way.

Much has been made of the health benefits that dogs offer to humans. Our heart rates and blood pressure routinely decline in their presence. Our levels of circulating oxytocin — often referred to as the “love hormone” — rise when we gaze into a dog’s eyes. Probably because they walk more, and also socialize more, dog owners live longer and healthier lives than those without a canine companion.

But the latest research demonstrates the extent to which that psychological connection is a two-way street. Return from work in a consistently foul mood and even if you don’t directly take it out on the dog — please don’t! — your furry friend’s stress level is likely to rise accordingly.

Researchers recruited 33 Shetland sheepdogs and 25 border collies and measured levels of the stress hormone cortisol in their hair and the hair of their human guardians. Unlike cortisol levels in the bloodstream, levels in hair don’t vary widely over a day, week or month. Since it builds up slowly, it offers a clearer picture of stress levels over time.

The research team from the University of Linkoping in Sweden also had each participating dog owner — all of whom were women — complete a battery of questionnaires that measured not only their own personality traits, but the temperament of their dogs.

When the study authors looked for alignment between the temperaments of dog owners and their pets, they found no significant similarities or differences. There was little to suggest either that humans “pick” dogs that match their personalities, or that, like the stereotypical old married couple, they grow more similar over time.

But when the researchers examined the hair samples, they found clear evidence of emotional convergence between dog and human.

Taken once in summer and once in winter to account for seasonal variability, cortisol concentrations tended to be high in the sheepdogs and collies when their human guardians’ levels were also high. And this key measure of chronic stress was lower in dogs whose owners’ hair samples indicated lower levels of chronic stress.

The big surprise came when the researchers looked for a link between dogs’ cortisol levels and their personalities (as reported by their owners — yes, these exist ).

If a pet parent described her pooch as timid, fearful or anxious, the researchers expected they might find higher cortisol levels in the dog’s hair samples, and to find lower concentrations in samples from confident, easygoing dogs, according to Lina S.V. Roth, the paper’s senior author (and owner of a dog named Trixie).