Police: 3 arrested in west Santa Rosa park gang shooting

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 7, 2019, 9:09AM
Updated 52 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Police arrested three suspects Thursday night following the west Santa Rosa gang-related shooting earlier this week that wounded four during a youth soccer practice, including an 11-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man.

A vehicle with the three Sonoma County residents, including a 17-year-old who police believe was the shooter in the Wednesday night incident at Jacobs Park, was spotted on Highway 128 near Boonville, said Santa Rosa Police Lt. Ryan Corcoran.

Corcoran declined to offer more details about the suspects until he could debrief with his gang specialists later this morning.

Working with the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office on a surveillance operation, sheriff’s deputies made a stop of the vehicle in the neighboring county around 7:30 p.m.

The three suspects were arrested and transferred to Santa Rosa police custody, said Corcoran.

Interviews with the suspects were conducted into the late evening, and it was unclear if the two adults were still in custody after being booked into Sonoma County Jail, or if the minor remained in juvenile detention, said Corcoran. More details are expected later this morning.

The 21-year-old man was the intended target of the shooting incident and suffered a serious back wound after being struck by a single bullet, according to police.

The spray of gunfire totaled at least 10 rounds and also hit the three bystanders once each — the 11-year-old in the pelvis area, a 20-year-old was grazed in the back and a 45-year-old hit in the calf.

All were hospitalized and expected to survive. The 20-year-old was already released from medical care.

This is a developing story. Check back for more later.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine