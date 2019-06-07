Police: 3 arrested in west Santa Rosa park gang shooting

Police arrested three suspects Thursday night following the west Santa Rosa gang-related shooting earlier this week that wounded four during a youth soccer practice, including an 11-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man.

A vehicle with the three Sonoma County residents, including a 17-year-old who police believe was the shooter in the Wednesday night incident at Jacobs Park, was spotted on Highway 128 near Boonville, said Santa Rosa Police Lt. Ryan Corcoran.

Corcoran declined to offer more details about the suspects until he could debrief with his gang specialists later this morning.

Working with the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office on a surveillance operation, sheriff’s deputies made a stop of the vehicle in the neighboring county around 7:30 p.m.

The three suspects were arrested and transferred to Santa Rosa police custody, said Corcoran.

Interviews with the suspects were conducted into the late evening, and it was unclear if the two adults were still in custody after being booked into Sonoma County Jail, or if the minor remained in juvenile detention, said Corcoran. More details are expected later this morning.

The 21-year-old man was the intended target of the shooting incident and suffered a serious back wound after being struck by a single bullet, according to police.

The spray of gunfire totaled at least 10 rounds and also hit the three bystanders once each — the 11-year-old in the pelvis area, a 20-year-old was grazed in the back and a 45-year-old hit in the calf.

All were hospitalized and expected to survive. The 20-year-old was already released from medical care.

This is a developing story. Check back for more later.

