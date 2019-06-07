Sonoma County sheriff's helicopter rescues lost hiker from Armstrong Woods

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 7, 2019, 10:29AM
Updated 16 hours ago

The Sonoma County sheriff’s helicopter rescued a woman Thursday after she got lost while hiking in Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve near Guerneville.

The woman wandered away from the trails, became disoriented and used her phone to call for help at about 4 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s helicopter, Henry 1, found the hiker in about 15 minutes, according to the post. Because a ground rescue wasn’t possible, the woman was flown on a 200-foot line to patrol deputies and park rangers.

The helicopter also rescued a 13-year-old girl who was trapped on coastal rocks in Bodega Bay's Doran Beach on Wednesday and a woman who got lost while hiking in Trione-Annadel State Park in Santa Rosa on Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, the Sonoma County sheriff dispatched the helicopter to assist a woman suffering severe injuries from a car crash at Timber Cove Lodge. After doing a medical evaluation, paramedics decided she didn't need to be transported by air, according to a sheriff's office Facebook post.

See the video of the Armstrong Woods rescue here:

