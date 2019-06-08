PG&E: No plans for power shutoffs in Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake counties during hot, dry weekend

Though daytime temperatures are expected to spike Saturday and possibly eclipse Bay Area records on Sunday, elevating fire risk, PG&E officials said they do not expect to order any proactive power shutoffs for Sonoma, Mendocino or Lake counties.

About 1,600 PG&E customers across eastern Napa, Solano and Yolo counties were affected Saturday afternoon by a planned blackout to limit fire risk stemming from power equipment.

It was PG&E’s first planned shutdown of the 2019 fire season, focused primarily on the Lake Berryessa, Circle Oaks, Wooden Valley and Gordon Valley areas of Napa County, near Suisun City and Vacaville in Solano County, and by Winters in Yolo County.

PG&E hoped to restore power as heat tapers off starting late Saturday afternoon.

“That’s looking pretty good,” said Adam Pasion, a PG&E spokesman. “We’re confident in our ability to begin restoration so long as we have sustained conditions that allow us to do so.”

Once a decision is made to restart power, it could take up to two days for electricity to come back for some of those customers currently blacked out, he said.

A red flag warning denoting extreme fire weather exists for large swaths of the North Bay, including Sonoma County, through Sunday afternoon.

PG&E was continuing to watch other areas in Northern California for any needed shutdowns if the conditions warrant. Those areas include Butte, Yuba, Nevada, El Dorado and Placer counties. There, as many as 27,000 customers could be impacted.

Dry, hot, windy weather is forecast to continue into early next week in Santa Rosa and higher elevations in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties. The red flag warning remains in place through Sunday afternoon for areas above 1,000 feet, including the Mayacamas Mountains and the coast range.

Winds were measured at 20 to 30 mph in Santa Rosa and the hills, with peak gusts as high as 70 mph overnight at Mt. St. Helena. The forceast calls for winds reaching 50 to 60 mph at higher elevations Saturday night into Sunday, said Spencer Tangen, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Monterey.

“It’s still pretty windy in the North Bay mountains,” he said. “The humidity will actually remain Sunday, but with winds decreasing by Sunday morning, and that component will make it so it’s no longer red flag conditions. Things will still definitely burn if there’s fires, but likely not as rapid a spread of fires because of the lack of winds.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.