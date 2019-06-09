Fire destroys toolshed in wooded area outside Willits

Mendocino County fire crews used a large response to knock down a fire that engulfed a toolshed in a wooded area outside of Willits on Friday night.

Little Lake Fire volunteer firefighters and Cal Fire crews responded to the 17000 block of Mariposa Creek Road after a neighbor smelled smoke and called for help about 8:15 p.m. The owner of the property was home at the time, but told crews the structure, located about 600 feet from his home, had not been visited all day, according to Little Lake Fire Chief Chris Wilkes.

The shed, which contained power tools and stored other household items, was a total loss. Damage was estimated at $30,000, said Wilkes.

The 2017 Redwood Valley fire destroyed more than 300 homes and killed nine people in the same area.

Friday’s response included four fire engines, a water tender, more than 18 firefighters and supervisors. It was ordered due to the lack of water resources nearby, and danger of fire spreading in a wildland area on the edge of the Redwood Valley, Wilkes said.