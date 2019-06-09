Spread of Yolo County wildfire slows, but blaze still uncontained

A wind-whipped Yolo County wildfire that had spread to 1,700 acres late Saturday grew by 100 acres overnight, slowed by cooler temperatures.

As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the 1,800-acre fire was still wholly uncontained, according to Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers. Winds on Sunday were expected to increase to 20 mph, with more hot, dry conditions.

The Sand fire, in the Capay Valley east of Highway 16, forced the evacuation of 125 residents near the communities of Guinda and Rumsey. It was reported a little before 3 p.m. Saturday and had grown to 125 acres by 5 p.m. It had tripled in size two hours later, pushed southwest by strong winds. At 8:30 p.m., Cal Fire reported it had grown to 1,700 acres.

The evacuation orders affect all residents off of County Road 41, which runs along the eastern outskirts of Guinda and Rumsey. An unknown number of structures were threatened.

Firefighters are challenged by the area’s steep terrain and thick brush, said Powers. Battling the blaze were 38 engines, as well as a four helicopters and five bulldozers. Air tankers were dropping retardant, assisting ground crews and water tenders.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Earlier Saturday, air and ground crews quickly halted the progress of a smaller blaze in Pope Valley, northeast of Calistoga in Napa County. Cal Fire named it the Ink fire. It started just after 2:30 p.m. and was last reported at 50 acres. The Ink fire was 80% contained as of 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, as a proactive safety measure, PG&E began turning off power to 20,500 customers in parts of Butte and Yuba counties in the Sierra foothills, according to a company statement. Power to those customers was expected to be restored within 24 to 48 hours.

The fires follow an unusually wet rainy season.

“If you look at the last couple years,” said Powers, “we’ve had fires throughout the year.” He pointed to the massive Thomas fire, which started in Southern California in December 2017.

“Yes, the highest fire danger is when the weather is hotter and drier. But in reality, there’s not really a fire season anymore.”