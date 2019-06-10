Hong Kong sees huge protest against extradition law

HONG KONG — Hundreds of thousands of people filled the sweltering streets of Hong Kong on Sunday in an immense protest against a government plan to allow extraditions to mainland China that culminated after midnight in clashes with police.

The mass demonstration was one of the largest in the city’s history and a stunning display of rising fear and anger over the erosion of the civil liberties that have long set this former British colony apart from the rest of the country. Organizers said they counted more than 1 million on the streets, or nearly 1 in 7 Hong Kong residents.

The protest recalled the pro-democracy Umbrella Movement five years ago, which paralyzed several of the city’s main commercial districts but failed to persuade the government to make any concessions. Since then, China’s ruling Communist Party has been gradually exerting more influence over Hong Kong.

Local authorities have rejected demands for free elections and ousted opposition lawmakers, and critics say Beijing’s supporters are chipping away at the independence of the territory’s courts and media.

The pressure on Hong Kong reflects a broader tightening of controls across China under President Xi Jinping.

The crowd of protesters, which stretched more than a mile, represented a dramatic rebuke of the Communist leadership and a potential political crisis for Beijing and Carrie Lam, the leader it selected to govern Hong Kong.

“I think this law will take away our freedoms if it is implemented,” said Peter Lam, a 16-year-old high school student, referring to the extradition law that Carrie Lam is trying to push through with Beijing’s support.

“We will not have the right to express ourselves. So we must stand up and express ourselves today.”

Police estimated there were 240,000 protesters at the peak of the demonstration, but organizers said it was the biggest rally since more than 1 million residents gathered in 1989 in support of the student-led democracy movement that was crushed in Tiananmen Square.

The immediate focus of the protest was a proposal to allow extradition to mainland China, which critics are worried authorities will use to send dissidents, activists and others in Hong Kong, including foreign visitors, to face trial in mainland courts, which are controlled by the party.

Experts said the immense turnout was unlikely to sway Hong Kong officials, who confirmed that a second legislative reading of the bill would proceed as scheduled Wednesday.

But the turnout also exposed the depth of broader frustration with Beijing’s growing encroachment on the autonomy it promised Hong Kong when it resumed sovereignty over the territory in 1997.

In recent years, mainland Chinese police officers have been allowed to operate in a section of a new train station linking Hong Kong to China’s high-speed-rail network.

A draft law that punishes disrespect for the Chinese national anthem has raised concerns about free speech in a place where soccer fans have been known to boo when the song is played. And many bookstores have stopped selling publications critical of the leadership in Beijing.

The proposed legislation would allow extraditions to mainland China for the first time, with few avenues for appeal.

The legislation excludes political crimes, and the Hong Kong government has promised to monitor cases for human rights concerns.

But many fear that Chinese authorities could use charges such as bribery to target people who have angered mainland officials.

Pro-democracy lawmakers have said that unless the government backs down, the bill is likely to pass in the local legislature, where pro-Beijing lawmakers hold 43 of the 70 seats. Only half the seats are elected by popular vote.