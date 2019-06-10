Triple‑digit heat on the way for Santa Rosa

This early June heat wave continues into this week with Santa Rosa expected to reach 103 Monday afternoon, according to forecasts.

Tuesday that should drop into the 90s, although the predicted high of 97 remains a scorcher, according to the National Weather Service.

Missing from this forecast is a wind issue, which is what led to Red Flag warnings throughout much of the North Bay and Bay Area over the weekend. Winds look to be light in the next few days, according to the area forecast.

That was good news, said Santa Rosa fire Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins. “We can deal with hot and heat but you put winds on that, we’re in trouble.”

The forecast eases as the week winds down, with temperatures expected to fade each day. By Friday, the forecast shows Santa Rosa at 82, and slightly cooler on Saturday. Father’s Day on Sunday looks to be a summer‑perfect weather day with the current predicted high of 85 degrees.

A current heat advisory map from the National Weather Service for much of California even feels hot, with huge swaths of red, dark orange and yellow areas indicating high heat expected and possible risk from the temperatures. The agency issued excessive heat watches and warnings in California, southern Arizona, southern Nevada and southern Oregon.

Record heat was expected to break records in several areas, according to forecasters.

This weekend kicked off weather, wind and fire season in the state, with several blazes cropping up, including one in Yolo County that as of Monday morning was at 2,220 acres and 30 percent contained.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.