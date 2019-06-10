Crash blocks Lakeville Highway for two hours

A head‑on collision on Lakeville Highway early Monday injured four people and temporarily blocked the busy commute route, according to authorities.

The 6:40 a.m. collision was just north of the old Sleepy Hollow Dairy and involved a large box truck and a Honda Civic.

The CHP is investigating why northbound Civic driver, Juan Luna, 23, of Rio Linda moved into the opposite lane, which put the small sedan in the path of the oncoming box truck, Some witness reports to officers included that Luna had been driving recklessly prior to the collision, which is part of the investigation, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

The two vehicles’ front ends hit, spinning them away from each other until they stopped off opposite sides of the roadway.

The truck flipped to one side and debris from the two seriously damaged vehicles littered the highway lanes. “The hood was missing, fender missing, debris was spread across a large area of Lakeville Highway,” said Brian Clarke, a volunteer captain with Lakeville fire.

Two men in the Honda were trapped from the sedan’s collapsed front end and were cut free by Petaluma firefighters. The driver was taken to a hospital with major, but not life‑threatening injuries, and a male passenger appeared to be fine, deRutte said.

Lakeville and Wilmar volunteers and Cal Fire also responded, with firefighters aiding three men in the truck and handling the detour and crash scene.

Truck driver Evan Isbell, 29, of Santa Rosa and two men riding with him were taken to area hospitals with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Because of the debris, the emergency response and the number of patients, the two‑lane highway was closed for about two hours. Drivers were directed to nearby Old Lakeville Road No. 3, which offered a short detour around the scene, but with commute getting underway, traffic was heavy through the area, officials said.

Clarke said Lakeville firefighters have seen an increase in traffic on Lakeville Highway of late due to drivers attempting to avoid road work on Highway 101 in southern Petaluma and Novato.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

